Kalvin Phillips opens up on Manchester City struggles, amid Liverpool transfer links











Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips lifted his first Premier League title today as he crowed a frustrating season on a personal level with glory.

Phillips moved to City for big money last summer. Leeds pocketed a cool £42m when they sold Phillips. However, the England man has had a frustrating time of things with injuries and other issues.

That has led to speculation around his future. Liverpool are among the clubs said to be keen, while West Ham also admire Phillips.

And speaking after today’s game, Phillips admitted the season had been so tough for him.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Kalvin Phillips admits to Manchester City struggles

Speaking after the game to Premier League Productions, Phillips commented on his season.

And while he was happy to win the trophy and have played today, he did admit the season had been a bit of a low point for him.

“It was a great feeling when I came in this morning and the manager told me I was playing. I just enjoyed every moment of it today,” Phillips said.

“It’s been unbelievably tough this season, some of the lowest points of my career, but I had to keep going and hope I would get my chance. I’m just happy to have played today”

Phillips will be hoping to prove himself over the summer and play a bigger role next season. The midfielder won the league title with Leeds in the Championship, but today was his first top-flight trophy.

Liverpool could well do with Phillips

While winning the title will feel good for Phillips, he will want to be playing next season. With a Euros coming in 2024, Phillips knows he needs to be playing.

For Liverpool, and their need for midfielders, the England man might well be the ideal addition. He knows the league well, has a point to prove, and will be hungry for success.

Guardiola probably won’t want to sell to a rival. But after a year of frustration, Phillips might look to force the issue.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images