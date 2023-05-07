West Ham now looking to beat Liverpool to 'superb' England player











West Ham are keeping tabs on Kalvin Phillips’ situation at Manchester City, ahead of potentially making a move in the summer.

Phillips has had a dreadful first season with City. He’s failed to dislodge Rodri in the middle and has had fitness and injury concerns throughout the season.

A summer transfer has been touted for Phillips, with Liverpool said to be among the clubs keen on signing him.

But according to 90Min, West Ham are also putting their name in the hat for Phillips. The report from 90Min claims the Hammers have admired Phillips for some time and even tried to sign him before he moved to City.

Philllips – who earns a whopping £160k-a-week at City – is thought to be keen on trying to prove himself at The Etihad and fight for his place.

However, with a Euros coming up in 2024, Phillips knows he’ll need to be playing if he’s to be considered for that.

West Ham, if they stay up, would be able to offer Phillips that regular football. The Hammers need one win really to ensure their place in the Premier League for next season.

TBR’s View: Phillips can be better than West Ham

And that’s not being disrespectful to the Hammers, it’s just that this season they’ve had a bit of a nightmare and Kalvin Phillips might fancy aiming higher.

If Liverpool really do come in for him, then that’s a move that will be hard to turn down. Of course, West Ham remains a big club in itself and if he’s going to be a regular there, it’s an attractive option.

It’s been unfortunate to see Phillips falter at City. However, that’s more just because City are so so good, rather than Phillips being a poor player.

For West Ham, he’d be a brilliant signing, especially if they do lose Declan Rice.