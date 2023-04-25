Report: Liverpool pursuing Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips











An exclusive report from the Daily Star states that Liverpool are wanting to pursue Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Jurgen Klopp has targeted the player as he is “desperate” to bolster his midfield. Phillips is one of his “main targets”. They see Phillips as an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have let this move be known and the English international is open to a move to the Premier League club. This is because he wants more game time.

The Reds are hoping that they can sign Phillips for £35million. This would be a very interesting transfer should it happen as Liverpool and Manchester City are rivals.

Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips

It is no shock to see Liverpool linked to another midfielder. They have an ageing midfield and it has been a huge reason for their inconsistencies this season.

Phillips would be a very good signing. He is great at stopping counter attacks and would be a proper defensive midfielder for the club.

Spanish legend Xavi praised the Englishman, calling the £160k-a-week ace superb after being very impressed with one of his past performances.

The 27 year old is not consistently starting at Manchester City. No doubt at Liverpool he would get more game time. This move is perfect for both parties. Phillips will also be wanting more game time to make sure that he doesn’t lose his place in the England squad.

In the modern transfer market, a fee of around £35million is not bad at all for a defensive midfielder of his quality. Liverpool will take their time to sign a midfielder as they will have multiple targets.

