The latest news suggests that several Leeds United players are being scouted by many clubs in case they get relegated.

According to The Express, Leeds have multiple players who are attracting interest. One of these is Wilfried Gnonto. The 19-year-old is adored by fans at the club.

At the moment, the striker is reportedly being monitored by Serie A clubs in Italy, but the report doesn’t state which clubs are currently keen.

Gnonto is Italian and also was trained up in the academy at Inter Milan before he moved for first-team opportunities to Switzerland’s FC Zurich in 2020.

The report suggests the Leeds ace has ‘unfinished business’ in Italy, having left Inter without a senior appearance to his name.

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto attracting interest

It is no shock to see Gnonto attracting interest. Despite him only being 19 years old, he definitely has shown glimpses of his world-class potential. He surely has a bright future.

He is so highly-rated that he has already featured for the Italy side. The ‘exceptional’ winger will also want to stay in a top league to club his place in his international side.

This season, Gnonto has managed two goals and four assists in the Premier League. Although it’s not a lot, he is performing well when he plays and it is hard at the moment to score goals at the club due to their poor form.

He has not always been selected over the last month or two, and this could make him want to leave Leeds in order to pursue football elsewhere.

If Gnonto, who is on £20,000-a-week, does choose to leave, then he will be a massive loss for the club. There is no doubting that he would be a key player for Leeds, whichever division they’re in.

