The transfer window may have only just closed, but agents and players never stop thinking about what could be around the corner.

Indeed, while we’re still months away from the January transfer window, there are players who are already thinking about getting a move this winter.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, one player who is already thinking about a move in the coming weeks is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Indeed, Romano says that Hojbjerg has changed agent and is now looking for a move in January or in the summer, stating that he and his representatives are already preparing for a future away from Tottenham.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hojbjerg wants to leave

Romano shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“There is always movement and now they are restarting. You have to be connected and in touch with clubs. Players who aren’t happy with their clubs are already thinking of the January transfer window. For example, an important player at Tottenham – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg he changed his agent and now he’s looking for a move in January or in the summer transfer window, but he wants to leave Tottenham, so they’re already preparing for the future,” Romano said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Makes sense

As much as it is a shame to see Hojbjerg in this sort of situation, it’s fair to say that this move would make sense.

The Dane is, quite clearly, not the most important player in the Tottenham team these days, and, in all honesty, he’s way too talented to be sitting on the bench at any club.

There’s a reason the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich looked at signing him this summer, and, if he’s allowed to go, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Hojbjerg to find a move in January.