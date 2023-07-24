Jullien Timber has sent a message to Arsenal fans after the team’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Timber posted on Twitter after the match as he made his first start for his new club.

It wasn’t the ideal debut for Jurrien Timber as Arsenal struggled to deal with the physicality of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side committed 22 fouls, but only Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire picked up bookings.

Martinez’s foul on Bukayo Saka was particularly rash for a pre-season friendly but set the tone for the rest of the match.

After the match, Mikel Arteta gave his verdict on Timber’s performance and was relatively pleased with the 22-year-old.

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

However, he’ll know that he needs to work on his positioning going forward as Man United’s rapid wingers occasionally caught him out.

Timber has now sent a message to Arsenal’s fans after their defeat to Man United.

He’s hoping he can quickly win over supporters of his new side before the Premier League kicks off.

Arsenal star Timber sends message after Man United loss

Posting on Twitter after the match, Timber simply said: “Determined to improve. Onwards and upwards.”

Arsenal will hope that there’s an improvement across the team after Saturday’s defeat.

It was two individual errors from Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes that ultimately decided the contest.

There was an arbitrary penalty shootout afterwards, but Man United won that too, scoring all five of their spot kicks as Fabio Vieira blazed over.

Timber has plenty of competition for his place in the side going into the new season.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Ben White started at right-back last season and did a fantastic job.

Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu struggled to break into the team ahead of White but is also a capable full-back.

Timber’s message will be well received by many Arsenal fans after their defeat to Manchester United.

However, they’ll be much happier if the Dutchman and his teammates can show rapid improvement before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield final.