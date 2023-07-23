Mikel Arteta assesses Jurrien Timber after Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal lost out in their friendly with Manchester United last night in front of a bumper crowd at the MetLife Stadium in the USA.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by United as the Red Devils looked to lay down some sort of marker ahead of the new Premier League season.

Of course, results matter little at this stage and Arsenal did have a number of new faces in the side, as Mikel Arteta looked to tinker with things a tad.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One of the new faces to get minutes was Dutch defender Jurrien Timber. The former Ajax man is expected to play a key role this season in multiple positions.

And speaking on Timber after the game, Mikel Arteta was more than happy with what he saw from his new signing.

“With Jurrien, we are really pleased with his performance and the things we asked him to do. Obviously he is adapting really quickly to the team, and you could see the confidence, the determination that he plays with,” Arteta said.

Timber has been signed as a full-back in the main but having stepped into midfield for Ajax as well, is expected to give Arteta food for thought.

Timber will be just fine with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta loves himself a versatile player and Jurrien Timber ticks so many boxes for Arsenal right now.

The Dutchman will be just fine this season. He’s already looking settled in after just a few weeks and as the season progresses, he will only get better.

Of course, Arteta will be keen to see his side win their next outing. But on the whole, he’ll be happy that Timber and others are getting minutes in the tank.