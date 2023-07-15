Declan Rice says £50m Arsenal player was absolutely ‘unreal’ last season

Arsenal announced the signing of Declan Rice this afternoon, and the Englishman raved about three Gunners stars, including Ben White.

The midfielder had been linked with a move to the Emirates for months. He was the Gunners’ top target in this window, and after a long delay, Mikel Arteta finally has his man.

Rice knows a few Arsenal players really well having spent time with them on international duty with England. White is one of them, and while speaking to the club’s website, he raved about him.

Declan Rice says Ben White was ‘unreal’ for Arsenal last season

Arsenal had a fantastic campaign last season, didn’t they?

Yes, they didn’t win the Premier League title, but they spent over two-thirds of the season on top and went toe-to-toe against Manchester City despite having one of the youngest squads in the division.

It’s hard to name one man as Arsenal’s best player because so many of them had an incredible season last time out.

Declan Rice, however, kept a close eye on his England pals, and he raved about three of them – Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.

He said: “There are some unbelievable players I’ve played with at international level and now I get to share those same duties at club level.

“All of them have spoken so highly about the club – how each and every one of them have improved under the manager. When you hear things like that, you really take it in your stride and listen.

You’ve got players like Saks, who’s now one of the best wingers in the world. There’s Rammers, who is one of the best keepers. You’ve got Whitey at right-back, who was unreal last year.”

TBR View:

White really did have an amazing season for Arsenal last term.

The Englishman, who joined the Gunners from Brighton for £50 million (BBC) in the summer of 2021, had a lot of doubters early in his Arsenal career, but he has proven everyone wrong.

He was deployed at right-back last season and was arguably the best player in that role in the entire Premier League, even though it’s not his natural position.

White had a great game against FC Nurnberg in Arsenal’s first pre-season game a few days ago, and he’ll likely be a star for the Gunners again next term.