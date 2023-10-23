Forward Crysencio Summerville was the star of the show once again for Leeds United as they defeated Norwich City on Saturday.

The 21-year-old took to social media to celebrate a thrilling late win for Daniel Farke’s side over this old team.

A visit to Carrow Road would have given the German coach all the reminders he needed of what it takes to succeed at this level.

He helped Norwich earn promotion to the Premier League twice although he failed to keep them in the top flight.

His task is now to emulate that success with Leeds and after a tricky start, they look to be heading in the right direction.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds have one of the strongest squads in the league but Farke was still forced to play 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray at right-back for the second game running.

However, he did superbly although the star of the show was undoubtedly Crysencio Summerville.

Norwich learned in the final 15 minutes why Leeds are so excited about Summerville, who earned rave reviews from Ross McCormack after the game.

His directness and composure in front of goal meant Farke and his side returned to Elland Road with a well-deserved three points.

Summerville stars for Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Posting on Instagram after the match, Summerville was greeted by many excited replies from Leeds and international teammates.

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber thought he was on fire while Junior Firpo thought he was “Top.”

Illan Meslier loved his performance and Archie Gray described him as the GOAT.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £1.3m winger is only 21 and almost certainly has a future playing at the very highest level.

He showed glimpses of that potential in the Premier League last season in a team that leaked so many goals that even when they looked good in attack, they couldn’t outscore their porous defence.

Summerville was a class above Norwich for Leeds on Saturday and is one of the classiest players in the Championship.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Alongside a rejuvenated Georginio Rutter and new signing Joel Piroe, Leeds have one of the best attacks in the league.

It might be a difficult task to catch Leicester City, but they will have their eyes on chasing down second place right now.