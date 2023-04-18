Jurgen Klopp was really pleased with ‘super-important’ Luis Diaz after injury return











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was really pleased to see Luis Diaz back on the pitch yesterday.

Liverpool put Leeds United to the sword last night, dominating proceedings at Elland Road in a 6-1 win.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press, via the club’s official website, after the game and was in a very positive mood.

There were plenty of firsts for Liverpool to celebrate yesterday.

After an injury-ravaged season, Diogo Jota finally found the back of the net this campaign.

His first goal was expertly set up by Curtis Jones, before finishing past Illan Meslier with a volley from the edge of the box.

Jones also recorded his first assist of the campaign, and impressed the commentators with his perfectly weighted pass.

Klopp was also able to give Luis Diaz his first Liverpool minutes since suffering a serious injury picked up in October.

It was a huge moment for the Colombian, and he was part of a quadruple substitution when the game was already wrapped up.

Liverpool fans would have loved seeing the 26-year-old back in action.

However, Klopp knows he will have to be careful with Diaz’s minutes as Liverpool’s season draws to a close.

Liverpool boss Klopp hails Diaz after injury comeback

Asked about the Colombian international’s return, Klopp said: “Yeah, super-important, so Luis is back.

“He’s now lacking rhythm, which is normal, [and] a bit of sharpness, but that’s normal as well.

“In training sessions, you cannot get there to the final degree of sharpness, so we now try to just help him [get there] step by step back really into the team [and] give him minutes.

“It’s just nice to see him play, to be honest. We missed him so long, so it’s just nice to see him being involved again.”

Diaz returned to training at the end of March, after initially being part of Liverpool’s training camp during the World Cup.

Unfortunately, he suffered a big setback that saw him ruled out for several more months.

Klopp now has a wealth of options to play in Liverpool’s front line now that Diaz and Jota have returned.

Finding the right solution is going to be difficult, but it will be hard to rotate at the weekend after scoring six goals yesterday.

