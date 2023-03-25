If all goes to plan, ‘Brillliant’ player should return to Liverpool training in a few days’ time – journalist











Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, Ian Doyle has given an update on Luis Diaz’s fitness ahead of Liverpool’s return to Premier League action against Manchester City next week.

Diaz has been out of action for quite some time now, but he’s been slowly but surely stepping up his recovery from injury.

According to Doyle, Liverpool are actually hopeful that Diaz can start full training on Monday when the rest of the non-international squad will return to action.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diaz to return

Doyle shared what he knows about the Colombian

“Well, he can play, whether or not he does play or not I don’t know, it depends how fit he is. I think Liverpool are hoping that he’ll start full training on Monday when they come back with the players who aren’t playing international football and he is one of those,” Doyle said.

Huge boost

This is a massive boost for Liverpool and one they need at this point of the season.

Indeed, the Reds have been struggling as of late, and they need an extra spark to re-ignite their season as we head into the business end of the campaign.

As many will remember, Diaz was one of the Reds’ most important players last season, and his return could give the Merseyside club the lift they need to go on and secure their place in the top four and Champions League qualification next season.

Whether or not the ‘brilliant’ winger is fit for the game against City next week remains to be seen, but it sounds as though things are finally moving in the right direction on this front.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

