Wataru Endo to Liverpool was one of the most intriguing signings of the summer transfer window.

The Japan international is hardly a household name, but, from out of nowhere, he was signing for Liverpool in a deal worth £15m after Fabinho was sold.

This was a strange transfer to say the least, and many are intrigued to see what the 30-year-old can do for the Reds.

One man who doesn’t have high hopes for Endo is Graeme Souness.

Indeed, speaking to The Mirror, Souness stated that the Reds still need another midfield player, claiming that Endo is going to be nothing but a squad player this season.

Endo a squad player

Souness gave his verdict on the new signing.

“I think another central midfield player, Endo, for the money they played, it would suggest he’s going to be a squad player. He’s not going to come in and be a difference maker, but saying that Caicedo, one year in the Premier League £100m? That’s a hell of a gamble,” Souness said.

Who knows?

It’s honestly way too early to be casting any sort of aspersions about Endo and his role in this team.

At the end of the day, Jurgen Klopp seems to rate the player, and given the Merseyside club’s lack of midfield depth, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he were a started for much of this season.

Of course, it’s easy to have doubts about a player with such a low profile, but who’s to say that he’s not good enough to play a part for this Liverpool team.

Endo is certainly one of the most interesting players on Liverpool’s books right now.