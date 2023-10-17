‘Strong interest’: Liverpool now suddenly want to sign ‘powerful’ £150m title winner

Liverpool have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in 2024.

The Nigerian is one of the best strikers in world football. He’s arguably the biggest reason why Napoli won the Scudetto last season, but there is a big chance he will leave Naples in one of the next two transfer windows. Radio Kiss Kiss claim Liverpool want him.

Liverpool have a strong interest in Victor Osimhen

Of all the players fans expected Liverpool to be looking at, nobody really thought Victor Osimhen‘s name would come up.

The ‘powerful‘ 24-year-old has been in the news a lot recently. Napoli’s ridiculous social media activity angered the Nigerian, so much so that his agent threatened legal action against the club (BBC).

Osimhen has continued playing for Napoli despite what has happened, but everyone expects him to leave them in 2024.

Italian journalist and the director of Radio Kiss Kiss, Valter De Maggio, has now revealed that Liverpool have a strong interest in Osimhen.

He said live on radio: “There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool’s Victor Osimhen.

“Then it will be necessary to understand whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew it or not.”

Do the Reds even need him?

Liverpool are almost certain to make a massive signing next year if Mohamed Salah leaves the club.

The Egyptian is a top target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and it is almost a guarantee that they will return with a huge offer to sign him next summer.

Jurgen Klopp will have plenty of money to spend and Napoli’s £150 million-rated (Mail) Osimhen may well be affordable, but having already splashed a lot of cash on Darwin Nunez, we just don’t see the need for another big-money striker.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Osimhen in 2024, but we can’t see Liverpool going in for him.