Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now set to start Joel Matip and Joe Gomez together against Aston Villa on Sunday.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has shared more details about this weekend’s match.

At this stage of the transfer window, everyone’s full focus is on incomings and outgoings.

There could still be plenty of both before tomorrow evening’s deadline at Anfield.

Liverpool will push hard to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich to give Jurgen Klopp one more midfield option.

His squad compared to last season has been decimated in that area and he’s needed the entire summer to recruit his preferred replacements.

All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah’s future too, with Al-Ittihad desperate to sign the Egyptian.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

On the pitch, Klopp has some big decisions to make.

Darwin Nunez’s brace off the bench will certainly have given his manager something to think about.

At centre-back, Klopp doesn’t have as many options and will likely start Joel Matip alongside Joe Gomez.

Virgil van Dijk’s suspension and Ibrahima Konate’s fitness have forced his hand ahead of Sunday’s match.

Matip and Gomez set to start vs Villa

The report from the Liverpool Echo states that Matip was included in a session on Wednesday at Liverpool’s training ground.

They go on to say that he’s ‘almost certain’ to play alongside Joe Gomez who impressed against Newcastle.

Centre-back is an area of the pitch where Liverpool may have looked at recruiting this summer.

Piero Hincapie has been linked but it looks unlikely that a deal will be done at this stage of the transfer window.

The £100,000-a-week Matip is still a very good player but just cannot stay fit for a long period of time.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez has had similar fitness issues and if either of them picks up a knock against Villa then Klopp will be calling on youngster Jarell Quansah.

Matip and Gomez is a combination that few Liverpool fans would have expected to see start together four games into the Premier League season.

They’ve got a very difficult Aston Villa attack to deal with who are set up perfectly to exploit the space left by Trent Alexander-Arnold when he bombs forward.