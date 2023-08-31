Journalist shares what Saudi contact has literally just text him about Mo Salah

Journalist Craig Hope has just shared what a Saudi Arabian contact has told him about Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool.

Hope was hosting the Daily Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream with time running out before the window closes.

Every Premier League club is now trying to make the final additions to their squad before the window closes tomorrow evening.

Liverpool have their eye on one man in particular, with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch firmly in their sights.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

It’s a deal that’s likely to go down to the wire with Liverpool yet to submit a bid.

The main concern for Liverpool now is not losing Mohamed Salah.

Salah has become the main target for Saudi Arabian clubs and Liverpool are trying to repel that interest.

However, journalist Craig Hope has shared what he’s just been told about Al-Ittihad’s attempts to bring in the Egyptian.

Journalist shares latest on Saudi interest in Liverpool star Salah

While hosting the Daily Mail’s transfer live stream, Hope said: “I spent a little bit of time out in Riyadh in December and made a few contacts around the Saudi Pro League.

“I got a text through about five or 10 minutes ago from one of those contacts saying parties close to Al-Ittihad are sure Salah is going to come, which I thought was quite strong.”

Hope’s sentiment is also shared by Dean Jones who has heard that it’s expected by those close to Salah that he moves this summer.

The main issue for Liverpool is the timing of Al-Ittihad’s interest.

Liverpool are running out of time to bring in any new players this summer, let alone trying to replace someone as important as Salah.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the Saudi Arabian transfer window closes after England’s, meaning they can still try and sign Salah even after tomorrow’s deadline.

It’s a terrifying prospect for Liverpool to potentially use Salah amid the interest from Saudi Arabia.

The money they’re able to offer simply can’t be matched by any Premier League side.

He’s likely to earn as much as Cristiano Ronaldo and would become the poster boy for the league.

Only time will tell if Liverpool’s resolve is finally tested by a huge bid.