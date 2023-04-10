Jurgen Klopp now names two Arsenal players who made Liverpool really uncomfortable yesterday











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli made his players very uncomfortable.

Speaking to the press after his side’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, via the club’s official website, Klopp praised the two forwards.

He won’t want to see Gabriel Martinelli back at Anfield any time soon.

The Brazilian added another goal and assist to his tally yesterday.

After a neat first touch, he poked the ball past Alisson Becker under a challenge from Andy Robertson.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He then delivered a pinpoint cross to Gabriel Jesus who evaded Liverpool’s centre-back and nodded home.

Liverpool improved after that, and will feel like they should have come away with all three points.

They’ll point to Mohamed Salah’s missed penalty, but Aaron Ramsdale did fantastically to keep his side in the game.

Klopp was quick to point out the threat caused by Bukayo Saka and Martinelli after the game.

The pair are two players that any Premier League side would dream of having, and Liverpool did well to keep Saka relatively quiet.

Klopp praises Arsenal stars Saka and Martinelli

The German manager was asked about how his side dealt with Arsenal and said: “I understand with the threat they are on the wings with Saka and Martinelli speed-wise that it doesn’t feel massively comfortable but we have to do it anyway.

“In the moment when we started getting more compact, line higher, midfield closer, front three together it was not as easy anymore.

“In the moment when we got that, we were better in the game.”

Saka and Martinelli have terrorised plenty of teams this season, and Klopp would have been well aware of that going into the game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The defensive frailties of Trent Alexander-Arnold have been clear to see for some time, and Martinelli certainly benefitted.

In fact, the Liverpool defender came out and praised Martinelli after the game, which is a real sign of respect for the 21-year-old.

Klopp’s side need to improve defensively if they have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

They look set to drop out of Europe’s premier competition next year, while Arsenal are only going from strength from strength.

