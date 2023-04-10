Gary Lineker says Arsenal player was 'sensational' at Liverpool











Gary Lineker has labelled Aaron Ramsdale sensational after his heroics late on as Arsenal held on for a draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Gunners somehow managed to escape with a point. It was an incredible game on Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp’s men coming from 2-0 down to earn a point and put a dent in Arsenal’s title hopes.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Certainly, Arsenal were left with plenty to thank Aaron Ramsdale for after two absolutely amazing saves in the final moments of the contest when it seemed like Liverpool may score a dramatic winner.

Lineker amazed by Ramsdale display

Firstly, he somehow managed to get his fingertips on Mo Salah’s deflected effort which looked destined to find its way into the top corner.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But perhaps his second stop was even more stunning. Ramsdale somehow managed to get across his line and paw away Ibrahima Konate’s attempt on the goalline.

Konate surely had to do better. But you cannot take anything away from the England international. And his performance at Anfield will surely be looked back upon as a key moment if Arsenal go on and win the title.

Gary Lineker has now taken to Twitter to laud the 24-year-old following his display…

Woah! What a couple of sensational saves from @AaronRamsdale98 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2023

It would have been extremely unfair on Ramsdale had Liverpool found a late winner. But so many of the Arsenal players have stepped up throughout the campaign.

It was Ramsdale’s turn against the Reds. And it nearly set the stage for the Gunners to go on and get a winner themselves. Gabriel Martinelli misplaced a pass into the path of Bukayo Saka which could have set Saka through on goal.

It is certainly fair to say that Ramsdale had a much busier afternoon than he would have expected when Arsenal went 2-0 up during the first-half.