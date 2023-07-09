Xabi Alonso now wants 19-year-old Liverpool defender Klopp has never played

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is interested in signing young Liverpool defender Luke Chambers this summer.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who shared more details on the potential deal on Twitter.

The focus at Liverpool right now is very much on incomings.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already arrived to give Jurgen Klopp more options in midfield.

That’s after four senior players were let go by Liverpool in that position at the end of the last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp tends to give plenty of young players a chance to impress during pre-season.

The main beneficiary last season was Stefan Bajcetic who did exceptionally well when called upon.

One player who might move on before the pre-season begins is youngster Luke Chambers.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 19-year-old was on loan at Kilmarnock last season, starting 13 games for the Scottish Premiership side.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is now keen on signing Chambers on loan from Liverpool.

The deal may even include an option that sees the left-back’s time at Anfield come to an end without ever playing under Klopp.

Alonso keen on Liverpool youngster Chambers

Posting on Twitter, Plettenberg said: “Leverkusen, very interested in 19 y/o left-back Luke Chambers confirmed. Talks and negotiations very positive and ongoing. #LFC.

“Details: No verbal agreement yet, Talks about a loan, An option to buy is possible.”

Chambers only joined Kilmarnock in January and made a really good impression.

Earlier this summer, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes admitted he would love to welcome him back next season.

“Luke is one I would really like to work with again,” McInnes said.

“We’ve had conversations with Luke, his family, his agent, Liverpool and everyone agrees how good a loan it was.

“It’s whether Liverpool see that as the right thing for him. They are totally in charge of that situation.

“Certainly, if there was an indication or encouragement to do that deal, we would like to bring him back.”

Despite playing well at Kilmarnock, the chance to play under Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso will likely be more appealing to Chambers.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Testing himself in the Bundesliga instead of the Scottish Premiership would be a very impressive step up.

Liverpool may want to avoid giving Leverkusen an option to buy in case he thrives in Germany.

He could end up being the long-term successor to Andy Robertson.