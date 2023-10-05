Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called up young defender Luke Chambers to train with the club’s first team ahead of tonight’s Europa League tie.

The club shared a selection of photos of the squad getting ready for their game against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Europa League is going to be a fantastic opportunity for Liverpool to give some of their fringe players a chance to play.

Although they would much rather be playing on a Tuesday or Wednesday in midweek, there are positives that the club can take.

They’re also one of the strongest teams in the competitions and should be aiming to win the tournament this year.

Luke Chambers is a player Jurgen Klopp appears to be keeping a close eye on and he could make his first Liverpool start today.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He made his debut for the club in the EFL Cup this season, coming on as a late substitute against Leicester City, but has trained with the first team before.

The left-back faces a tough task breaking into the side given how well Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have played when called upon.

Klopp calls up Chambers to Liverpool training

In the photos shared by the club, Chambers is among the first team working hard ahead of this evening’s game.

Considering Andy Robertson barely misses a match for Liverpool in the league, it’s more than likely that Kostas Tsimikas is given the nod today.

The Greek international is one of the strongest backup full-backs in the league and is constantly pushing Robertson for his place in the side.

This leaves Luke Chambers in a difficult position following his return from a loan spell at Kilmarnock last season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Described as ‘outstanding’ by his manager at the time, he went on to play 16 matches for the Scottish side before returning to Anfield.

He’s very highly rated, with Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso keen to sign him for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Klopp is already very keen to keep a close eye on Liverpool’s youngsters and Chambers is no exception.

The likes of Ben Doak have shown that you can break into the squad if you take your chances when called upon.

Liverpool will be able to name a slightly stronger team today given Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister’s Premier League suspensions.

It would be a real surprise if the pair weren’t given the chance to stay match-sharp against Union Saint-Gilloise tonight.