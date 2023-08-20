Jurgen Klopp blown away by £37m Liverpool player after Bournemouth win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t hide his delight with Colombian winger Luis Diaz after their 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Klopp was speaking to the press after yesterday’s victory as they earned their first win of the season.

It was far from a straightforward start for Liverpool as they went behind to an early Antoine Semenyo goal.

However, Luis Diaz scored an equaliser before the half an hour mark, scoring a wonderful goal after collecting a deflected Diogo Jota pass.

Mohamed Salah and Jota completed an important win for Liverpool, although not before Alexis Mac Allister picked up a controversial red card on his home debut.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted after the match he was delighted with Luis Diaz’s performance against Bournemouth.

The £37m forward will be hoping to make up for lost time after missing a lot of last season due to injury.

Despite Klopp’s wealth of attacking options, the Colombian appears to be his first choice on the left right now.

Klopp delighted with Diaz after Bournemouth win

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Klopp said: “When Lucho [Luis Diaz] I think nobody has any doubt about his quality.

“It’s an exceptional goal he scored, absolutely exceptional goal, top-class.

“He’s in very good shape but the second half was really tough for him as well.

“So, like being part of this new midfield that was really hard for him you could see that.

“But besides that as long as he was fresh and everything he was obviously super, super. A massive threat for everybody, so he’s in a good moment no doubt about it.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Danny Murphy has already admitted he’s very excited to see Diaz in action this season.

There’s talk that the Colombian could even become a ‘world-class’ player for the Reds if he can stay fit.

Given his lack of recent competitive minutes, it made sense for Klopp to bring Diaz off against Bournemouth when they went down to ten men.

He’s going to be an important player this season and there’s no point burning him out at this early stage of the campaign.

Diaz is already benefitting from the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai too, who ran the show from the centre of the pitch.