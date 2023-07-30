Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Stefan Bajcetic is ‘super talented’ and can’t wait for him to be fully fit again.

Klopp was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of their friendly against Leicester today.

With Premier League rivals Tottenham heading home from Singapore this week, Liverpool have travelled the other way.

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong squad for the trip, where they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday before heading home.

However, one player who hasn’t travelled with the rest of the team is Stefan Bajcetic.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bajcetic was outstanding last season, emerging as a Premier League-ready talent as soon as he was called up to the senior side.

An injury ended his campaign in March, but he’s set to be a part of Klopp’s first-team squad again next season.

Klopp has admitted that Bajcetic is very talented and can play a variety of positions in midfield.

That may come in handy given how many players Liverpool have lost in that position this summer.

Klopp says Bajcetic is super talented

Asked about the 18-year-old’s role this season, Klopp said: “Super talented player, a really cool package and unfortunately we didn’t see him play for a while because it was a really nasty, not a bad injury, but for a young player an annoying one where you feel pretty quickly fit again but still not allowed to do a lot.

“And then you have to wait and wait and wait and then from a specific moment you can go and that’s where we are now.

“Played for us [as a] six, played for us [as an] eight, scored us goals, at a really young age showed a lot of tactical discipline.

“His footballing mind is really good, good overview, good passing, a lot of good things. But again, still very young and we have to make sure that we use him in the right way, in the right moments and we have to increase the time step by step.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp admitted that the talented Bajcetic was left at home to do rehab alongside Thiago Alcantara, but would rejoin the squad when they returned.

Liverpool believe they’ve got a gem within the squad in Bajcetic and he’s been in pre-season training for weeks longer than his teammates.

The teenager will hope to play a big role next season when fully fit.

He currently faces less competition than last season, but that could change in the next month with the transfer window still open.