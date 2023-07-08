Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has revealed that he’s already in his third week of pre-season at the club.

Reds fans will be overjoyed to see a clip shared by the club on Twitter of the teenage midfielder.

Stefan Bajcetic was the breakout star of the Liverpool squad last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad went into the campaign off the back of winning a cup double and narrowly missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League.

The hangover of not completing a historic quadruple was obvious to see, with performances noticeably dropping off.

Klopp’s midfielder looked especially off the boil, presenting an opportunity to young Bajcetic.

He made an immediate impact, earning a place in the starting line-up and impressing on virtually every occasion.

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old picked up an adductor injury in March that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Bajcetic has now shared that he’s now already in his third week of pre-season training at Liverpool.

The Spaniard appears desperate to get back to his best before the campaign begins.

Bajcetic in third week of pre-season at Liverpool

Sharing a picture of the Liverpool training complex on his Instagram story, Bajectic simply shared the caption: “3rd week”.

Described as a ‘brilliant’ player by Jamie Carragher, it will be interesting to see where Bajcetic fits into Jurgen Klopp’s plans next season.

The 18-year-old is a holding midfielder, although he showed glimpses of being able to play further forward with some exciting bursts into the opposition penalty area.

However, since picking up his injury, Klopp’s tactics have changed and new signings have been made.

Trent Alexander-Arnold thrived in a hybrid midfield role towards the end of the last campaign.

Although Klopp still went with three players in midfield, it may change what attributes he’s looking for from the players in that position.

He’s also signed Alexis Mac Allister this summer who was very impressive in a deep-lying playmaker role for Brighton last season.

Bajcetic will hope the extra work he’s doing in pre-season at Liverpool will afford him a chance going into next season.

Considering the rest of the squad only started arriving back today, Bajcetic should have the upper hand on his teammates to begin with.

However, the fact Liverpool still want Romeo Lavia this summer suggests his opportunities might be limited.