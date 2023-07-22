‘They really like’: Liverpool genuinely think they have an 18-year-old gem now – journalist

Liverpool are looking to revamp their midfield heading into this summer transfer window, but they’re also prioritising the players currently at the club.

Indeed, according to Ian Doyle, speaking on The Redmen TV, Liverpool still really rate Stefan Bajcetic, and they don’t want to make any signings that will block his path into the first-team.

Of course, at the age of just 18, Bajcetic isn’t a player Liverpool can rely on every single week, but according to Doyle, it’s unlikely that there will be two young midfield additions at Anfield as the Reds don’t want to block his path into the first-team.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool love Bajcetic

Doyle shared what he knows about the youngster.

“The problem you have is, don’t forget you have Bajcetic. He’s a youngster they really like. Liverpool have the benefit of seeing him play and he knocked Fabinho out of the team in January and February, that tells you the potential he has and what he can achieve. They don’t want to block his path. I can’t see them signing someone like Doucoure and Lavia because that would just block Bajcetic completely,” Doyle said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Good to hear

It’s really good to hear that Bajcetic isn’t going to get lost in this midfield scramble.

For all of Liverpool’s flaws last season, the young Spaniard was a real bright spark for the Reds, and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

Yes, it’s easy to get excited about the idea of signing Lavia and Doucoure as shiny new toys, but Liverpool already have an 18-year-old who is ready to take the Premier League by storm if given a chance.

Liverpool know exactly what they have with Bajcetic, and it sounds like his talents won’t be wasted.