Jurgen Klinsmann left seriously impressed by 30-year-old Tottenham star











South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is one of the best strikers in the world.

Klinsmann was speaking, via journalist Sungmo Lee, after South Korea’s 2-1 defeat to Uruguay.

Son Heung-min played the entire game as a centre-forward, but couldn’t get on the score sheet.

He had much better luck in South Korea’s previous game, where he scored a brace against Colombia.

Son will now have to make the long trip back to north London, where he’ll have a new – but familiar – manager in charge.

Antonio Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini had been put in temporary charge until the end of the season.

One of his main tasks will be to try and help the South Korean captain regain the form he’s lost this season.

After winning the Golden Boot in the last campaign, Son’s performances have significantly dropped off.

The 30-year-old has just six league goals to his name, with half of those coming against Leicester City back in September.

However, Jurgen Klinsmann has back Son to regain his best form at Tottenham soon.

He’s the most important player for the national team, and they’ll be desperate for him to return to his best.

Klinsmann hails Tottenham star Son

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat, Klinsmann said: “Son is one of the best strikers in the world.

“We need to find a way to maximize his ability. It is important we help him as a team, and we develop together.”

His compatriot Ji-sung Park has backed Son to seriously improve before the end of the season.

Antonio Conte stuck with Son throughout much of the campaign despite his struggles.

The Italian knew what he was capable of when at his best, but unfortunately those performances have been few and far between this season.

The signing of Richarlison has put more pressure on the South Korean, but he too has flattered to deceive.

Klinsmann has backed Tottenham to get the best out of Son again.

He’s been showing it in training, now he needs to convert it into matchday performances.

