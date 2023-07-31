Junior Firpo seriously impressed with Leeds youngster after pre-season Hearts win

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo was very impressed with young star Archie Gray during their 1-0 win over Hearts yesterday.

The teenager posted on Instagram after the match as Leeds finished their pre-season program ahead of the Championship season starting.

Leeds are now less than a week away from beginning their campaign in England’s second tier.

They host Cardiff City as Daniel Farke looks to guide the club straight back to the Premier League.

So far, Leeds have lost plenty of their starting players from last season, with many heading out on loan.

Right now, only Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have arrived as reinforcements, although only the former played a part yesterday.

It means Farke is likely to lean on the club’s strong academy at the start of the season while new signings continue to arrive.

One player who could be handed an opportunity is Archie Gray.

Gray started alongside Ampadu in midfield for Leeds yesterday and improved Junior Firpo.

Despite his age, he put himself about and didn’t look out of place against players much older than him.

He could be handed a senior competitive debut in less than a week.

Firpo impressed with Leeds youngster Gray

Posting on Instagram, Gray said: “Strong finish to pre-season. Ready for the season!”

Junior Firpo replied to the 17-year-old and said: “Class you.”

Archie Gray has been identified as a key prospect to watch at Leeds for some time.

Despite not making his debut yet, he was named on the bench in the Premier League by Marcelo Bielsa.

He was just 15 at the time and would have broken the record for the youngest-ever Premier League player at the time.

Gray now looks more ready to play first-team football than ever before and judging by Firpo’s reaction he appears to agree.

There has been outside interest in Gray this summer, but he’s happy to stay at Elland Road and continue his development here.

Playing regular first-team minutes next season would justify that decision and Farke appears to have plenty of faith in the 17-year-old already.