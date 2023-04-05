Junior Firpo and Illan Meslier seriously impressed with 26-year-old Leeds man after Forest win











Junior Firpo and Illan Meslier were both seriously impressed with Leeds United teammate Jack Harrison after their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Harrison posted on Instagram after their win which sees Leeds climb out of the relegation zone and into 13th place.

It was a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League, with both sides firmly in the relegation dogfight.

Nottingham Forest initially took the lead through a neat Orel Mangala finish.

However, Leeds fought back, and it was Harrison that grabbed the equaliser.

He reacted first after Marc Roca’s long-range effort stung the hands of Keylor Navas.

Jack Harrison was on hand to expertly place his side-footed half-volley past the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper.

Leeds took the lead just before half-time, with Luis Sinisterra scoring his first goal since September.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Javi Gracia’s side held on for three points that could be absolutely vital come the end of the season.

Junior Firpo and Illan Meslier were full of praise for Harrison after he added another goal to his Leeds tally.

The 26-year-old’s form is likely to play a big factor in their bid to survive.

Firpo and Meslier praise Leeds man Harrison

Harrison posted a message on social media after scoring his fourth league goal of the season.

“Great result tonight, not done yet! We go again Sunday,” Harrison said.

Junior Firpo was quick to praise his teammate, writing: “On fire Superman,” while Illan Meslier simply added: “Master class.”

Junior Firpo congratulates Leeds United star Jack Harrison. Cr. (jackharrison11) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Harrison now has three goals in four games and has hit form at the perfect time.

Leeds now have more wins in their last three league games than they recorded in their previous 13 matches.

Ian Wright has suggested that Javi Gracia has completely transformed Harrison since his arrival.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Gracia believes Harrison is an example to the likes of Junior Firpo and his other Leeds teammates.

The burden of scoring goals this season has been firmly on Rodrigo Moreno’s shoulders.

Given his injury issues that’s always been a worry for many Leeds fans.

However, Harrison is starting to pick up the slack, and has really delivered for his team.

Show all