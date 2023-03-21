Ian Wright claims Javi Gracia has completely transformed £11m Leeds player since taking over











Ian Wright has hailed the improvement Javi Gracia has coaxed out of Jack Harrison since taking over as Leeds manager.

Harrison scored in Leeds’ 4-2 win at Wolves on Saturday, and has two goals and two assists in his past four Premier League games.

Wright told his Wrighty’s House podcast that the English winger has really benefitted from the arrival of the man who replaced Jesse Marsch.

Marsch preferred a very narrow, direct style of play, which perhaps did not bring the best out of a natural winger like Harrison.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ian Wright says Javi Gracia has transformed Jack Harrison

Wright said: “You look at someone like Jack Harrison, how he’s playing now. He’s got four goal involvements in four games.

“In 21 games under Jesse Marsch I think he had three (it was five). He’s got four in four games. He’s just upped the ante with everybody. They are playing a lot better. They look really energised.”

Leeds are now outside the relegation zone and have benefitted for the change of manager, even though the search was protracted and not especially smooth.

£11 million man Harrison came so close to joining Leicester on January deadline day, according to a report by the Athletic.

They report that Leeds can not match the wages on offer at the King Power Stadium, although of course both clubs are embroiled in the relegation battle still.

For now, Harrison is key to Leeds’ survival hopes and Gracia will hope there are more goals and assists to come between now and the end of the season.