Tottenham set to make Antonio Conte decision in next 24 hours with Italian due back in training

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is preparing to fly back to London after his trip back to Italy to find out his fate from Daniel Levy.

Conte had returned to his homeland after his explosive rant after the 3-3 draw with Southampton. Despite a number of reports suggesting Conte would be sacked, Daniel Levy is yet to reach or release a final decision on the Italian.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that Conte is now due back at Hotspur Way on Tuesday to take training. It’s claimed the next 24 hours will be crucial for both Tottenham and Conte.

The Mail reports how the next day will give the clearest indication yet on which way Levy is going to run with this.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, it is even claimed in the same report that some Tottenham players were not expecting to see Conte again after going away for international duty. Some of those players will now start to filter back into training.

Should Conte get the sack from Levy, then Julian Nagelsmann is said to be the number one pick to replace him.

Nagelsmann lost his job at Bayern Munich in harsh fashion over the weekend. The 35-year-old has been approached by Daniel Levy before, and the Spurs chief could move again.

TBR’s View: Conte will be lucky to escape the boot

It would be quite remarkable really if after all this, Conte now stays in charge of Tottenham.

So much has happened and so many managers have been mentioned in the last week or so that it would be simply amazing to see Conte given a show of confidence from Daniel Levy now.

Stranger things have happened in football. But this one seems to be set in stone. If Conte somehow survives this, then every Spurs fan in the land would be surprised.