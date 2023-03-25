What Julian Nagelsmann really thinks about Tottenham's Harry Kane











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Julian Nagelsmann is a huge admirer of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Spurs are reportedly on the verge of parting ways with Antonio Conte following his furious outburst last weekend. The Italian had a go at his players, the club and even the owner in his explosive rant.

Tottenham fans are now dreaming about a more exciting manager to take charge of the club, and Nagelsmann has suddenly become available.

Julian Nagelsmann is a huge fan of Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham have been linked with a whole host of managers over the last week, and one of the most exciting names on their list was reportedly Thomas Tuchel.

However, they won’t be able to get him now as he has taken charge of Bayern Munich after the Germans sacked Nagelsmann yesterday.

Tuchel would’ve been great for Tottenham, but in our opinion, Nagelsmann would be even better. And what’s music to Spurs fans’ ears is that Kane could potentially be convinced to stay at the club if Levy brings the German in.

That’s because Nagelsmann is a top manager and he’s also apparently a massive fan of Kane.

That’s according to Jones, who wrote on GiveMeSport: “Interestingly, Harry Kane was viewed as a man who could be brought in to eventually fill that (Lewandowski’s) spot, which would have made Nagelsmann’s route to goals at Bayern much easier.

“He is a huge fan of Kane, publicly declaring his admiration in the past, and there would be the potential case of him being one of the few bosses in the game that could convince Kane that success is still possible by sticking around.”

TBR View:

It’s no surprise that a top manager like Nagelsmann admires Kane – almost every single boss in the world does.

The Englishman, branded as a ‘very underrated‘ player by Jose Enrique, is one of the best strikers in the world. He is arguably the only player in Tottenham’s squad who can win them games on his own, and that’s almost impossible to replace.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and we’re sure there will be plenty of top sides interested in his services. Tottenham fans, however, are desperate for him to stay.

The one way Spurs can convince him is by bringing in a top-class manager who will instantly increase the club’s chances of winning a trophy. Nagelsmann could well be the one.

