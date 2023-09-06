Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has reacted to Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah receiving his first senior England call-up.

Nketiah took to Instagram to celebrate joining up with teammates Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at St. George’s Park.

It’s been a terrific start to the season at the Emirates for Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta showed plenty of faith in the 24-year-old during the summer.

He was handed the captain’s armband for the first time against AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

Nketiah then saw fellow forward Folarin Balogun sold to the French team, highlighting that he and Gabriel Jesus are Arteta’s two main striking options.

An injury to the Brazilian saw Nketiah start three of the first four league games of the season, finding the back of the net twice.

Gareth Southgate attended Selhurst Park when Arsenal beat Crystal Palace and commented on his performance.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Now, Jude Bellingham has reacted to Nketiah joining the senior England squad ahead of their matches against Ukraine and Scotland.

His call-up is recognition that he’s kicked on at the beginning of this season.

Bellingham sends message to Nketiah after England call-up

Nketiah posted a picture of him in England training gear at St. George’s Park on Instagram alongside the caption: “Blessed.”

Bellingham was clearly delighted for his new international teammate and replied: “My boyyy.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Nketiah has one obstacle between him and an England debut and that’s Harry Kane.

England’s all-time top goalscorer and captain will be the first name on the team sheet against Ukraine.

However, Nketiah may have a chance in the friendly against Scotland next week.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate enjoys using non-competitive matches to give fringe players an opportunity and the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish have broken into the side as a result of these games.

Nketiah will hope he can line up alongside Bellingham for England at some point during this international break.

If not, he’ll be hoping he’s given another opportunity in next month’s fixtures.