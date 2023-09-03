USA national team manager Gregg Berhalter has suggested that Folarin Balogun made the right decision to leave Arsenal this summer.

Berhalter was speaking to The Athletic after the 22-year-old’s move to Monaco was confirmed.

Of all the exits from Arsenal this summer, Folarin Balogun’s was the most widely discussed.

There were plenty of players at the Emirates who needed to be offloaded as they were no longer part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

They managed to move a few players on, but the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares remain at the club.

They could both end up having their contract cancelled unless they can negotiate moves to clubs where the transfer windows are still open such as Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, one player who could have had a future at Arsenal was Balogun, but a decision was made to let him go.

His move to Monaco raised £34m which given he was an academy graduate will help the club’s finances.

However, given his potential and the form he showed at Stade Reims last season, there was an argument that he could have been a useful asset for Mikel Arteta.

In the end, Arteta has put his faith in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Berhalter praises Balogun’s decision to leave Arsenal

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Berhalter said: “He’s familiar with the French league, he’s already performed at a really high level with a French team and now he’s going to a bigger club in the French league — I think it’s a really strong move.

“They’re paying a lot of money for him and Monaco is a club that is really thoughtful and smart with who they bring in. I think it’s a fabulous move for him.”

Balogun made his debut for Monaco yesterday, coming on for Wissam Ben Yedder in the final minutes of a 3-0 win over Lens.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The team from the principality are currently top of Ligue 1 and Balogun’s goals will only help their title credentials.

Arsenal will hope they don’t rue the decision to sell Balogun this summer in the future.

Balogun may feel he has something to prove after not being handed that opportunity by Arteta.

It’s no surprise the American coach is pleased to see one of his best young players make a move that should earn him a lot more minutes going into a home World Cup in 2026.