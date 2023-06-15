Jude Bellingham has commented on Real Madrid’s interest in Harry Kane during his unveiling press conference at the club.

He spoke to the media, relayed by Fabrizio Romano, after joining from Borussia Dortmund this week.

In a mammoth £88m deal, Jude Bellingham became one of the most expensive British players of all time.

Real Madrid will be looking at other deals this summer and have been linked with several other world-class players.

After Kylian Mbappe admitted he wouldn’t be signing a new deal at PSG, he has once again been suggested as a potential Galactico.

Madrid have also been linked with Harry Kane and Bellingham has had his say on potentially playing with England’s all-time top goalscorer at club level.

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Kane only has one year on his current contract at Tottenham.

Manchester United believe a deal is unlikely this summer, but there’s still plenty of time to go in the transfer window.

Nothing is out of the question at this stage of the summer.

Initially asked about the prospect of playing alongside Mbappe, Bellingham said: “Like I said for the Harry Kane question, it’s not really any of my business.

“They’re both unbelievable players, the best in the world at their position and so I can’t really comment.”

Bellingham will know all about Kane from their time playing together with England.

The teenager is setting himself up to be a potential future England captain one day and could follow in the Tottenham star’s footsteps.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

A deal that sees Kane join Bellingham at Real Madrid would be extortionately expensive.

Given how much they’ve spent on the teenager, it might be tricky to finance a deal that Daniel Levy is happy with.

There’s also the question of whether Kane would even want to make the move at this stage in his career.

He’s nearing the Premier League all-time goalscoring record, although he may wonder if it’s worth swapping that achievement for the chance to win La Liga and the Champions League.

It’s not a straightforward decision, but until a bid comes in, Spurs can feel safe that their star player isn’t going anywhere just yet.