‘They’ll have a buy-back’: Spurs could sell ‘underrated’ player and buy him back later – journalist











Harry Kane could be sold to Real Madrid with a buy-back clause according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about Kane’s future in north London, and he claims that the striker could be Madrid-bound this summer.

However, Kane may not be joining Los Blancos on a regular deal, Bailey reckons that Kane could leave with a buy-back clause included that would allow Kane to eventually return to Tottenham and hunt down Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Kane could leave and be bought back

Bailey spoke about the ‘underrated’ Tottenham player.

“If he’s impressed by him he might stay, but I find it hard to believe that he’ll be staying at Tottenham now, I think he has one foot out of the door here, I really do,” Bailey said.

“I think they will try to offer him a new deal, I don’t he will take it and I think they’ll have a buy-back in there, they’ll see it as him having two or three years over there (at Real Madrid) and then coming back to Tottenham and continuing towards the record,” Bailey said.

Works for everyone

This deal could work for everyone involved.

It allows Kane to leave Spurs in search for silverware without tarnishing his Tottenham legacy, it allows Spurs to bring him back at a later day and it allows Kane to go after this goalscoring record too.

Of course, getting Real Madrid to agree to this sort of deal is easier said than done. Madrid very rarely allow themselves to be in a position where they’re not in complete control, so negotiating this kind of deal won’t be easy.

With that being said though, Daniel Levy does have a good relationship with Florentino Perez, so don’t be shocked if some sort of agreement is reached here.

