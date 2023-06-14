Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was never a likely option for Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Kane is ultimately out of United’s price bracket.

Kane’s future has already been dominating the headlines, even before the transfer window officially opened today.

The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at Tottenham and is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and United.

But it seems that Erik ten Hag’s men may be priced out of a deal to sign the England captain this summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kane never likely to join United

The Daily Mail reports that Kane was never really a likely option for United this summer.

This is not least due to the prospect of dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. But instead, United are eyeing a striker worth between £50-60m.

If Kane was planning to leave Spurs this summer, he is quickly running out of realistic options.

Madrid have also cooled their interest in the ‘incredible’ striker, according to The Evening Standard.

This is because Kylian Mbappe could become available this summer after he told PSG he won’t be extending his stay in Paris.

It seems more and more likely that Kane will remain in North London beyond the summer, which will be a huge boost for Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs are facing a vital summer ahead as they bid to trim a bloated squad and build a side in their new manager’s image.

And losing their talisman during the early stages of a rebuild would be far from ideal.

Of course, Kane will end up leaving for free next summer should he decide to run his contract down. But Tottenham will be hoping that a positive start to Postecoglou’s reign convinces him to put pen to paper.