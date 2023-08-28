Jude Bellingham and Akinfenwa send message to 24-year-old Liverpool player on Instagram

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram to celebrate his side’s win over Newcastle United yesterday, and Jude Bellingham and Adebayo Akinfenwa have reacted to his post.

The Reds completed a remarkable turnaround to beat the Magpies at St James’ Park. It was a sensational display, and Alexander-Arnold, who was involved in a lot of things in the game, was delighted with the result in the end.

Jude Bellingham and Adebayo Akinfenwa react to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram post

Trent Alexander-Arnold had an eventful game for Liverpool at Newcastle yesterday, didn’t he?

The 24-year-old saw a yellow card very early in the game, and he could easily have seen another one just moments later for a foul on Anthony Gordon.

Alexander-Arnold was a lucky boy to stay on, but he wasn’t as lucky with what happened next – he made a terrible mistake that led to Newcastle taking the lead.

Virgil van Dijk then got himself sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, and it just seemed like Newcastle would run away with the game at that point.

However, Darwin Nunez came on and almost singlehandedly won them the game.

Alexander-Arnold knew there would be a lot of criticism coming his and Liverpool’s way for what happened before Nunez’s heroics. He silenced all of that with a post on Instagram with the caption: “Winning is all that matters.”

Reds fan Adebayo Akinfenwa replied to the post by saying: “Say it louder!”

Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson responded with an emoji each – check them out below!

TBR View:

If Liverpool had lost the game yesterday, Trent Alexander-Arnold would’ve received criticism from all directions.

The 24-year-old’s defending has always been a hot debate among pundits and the media. He came under fire on numerous occasions last season, and it would’ve been the same yesterday if Nunez hadn’t managed to do what he did.

Alexander-Arnold is right, though, all that matters at the end of the day is three points, and Liverpool secured that against all the adds yesterday.

The Reds take on Aston Villa next in what will be another really tough game. Alexander-Arnold will want to fare much better than he did yesterday.