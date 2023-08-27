‘Don’t know what to say’: Gary Neville speechless by what 24-year-old Liverpool player did against Newcastle

Gary Neville admitted that he did not know what to say after Trent Alexander-Arnold made the mistake that allowed Newcastle United to open the scoring against Liverpool on Sunday.

Neville was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 27/8; 16:56) after Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock for the Magpies in the first-half at St James’ Park.

It proved to be a miserable first-half for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Many will feel that he was incredibly lucky to avoid a red card after a booking in the sixth minute.

The right-back threw the ball after feeling that he had been fouled by Gordon. Shortly after, Alexander-Arnold brought the winger down as he attempted to break. Surprisingly, the referee decided against producing a second yellow card.

Neville left baffled by Alexander-Arnold after mistake

But Gordon would punish him shortly after. Alexander-Arnold presented a gift to the Newcastle wide-man as he let a pass from Mohamed Salah slide under his left foot.

Gordon was able to run through on goal and managed to find the back of the net with a smart finish.

Neville admitted that the mistake from Alexander-Arnold had left him somewhat speechless.

“He just gets it played back into him on his left foot by Mo Salah. And Matip and van Dijk are flat, they’re higher than actually the right-back,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know what to say, someone who can control the ball brilliantly with either foot, lets it run under his left boot fatally.”

Alexander-Arnold has a right to feel aggrieved that he was not awarded the free-kick for the incident that led to his own yellow card. Gordon clearly shoved the Liverpool right-back off the field to stop him keeping the ball in play.

But from there, the defender seemed to be all over the place. Gordon had him beaten time and time again. And it did appear that Alexander-Arnold was wary of making a challenge in the build-up to the incident which led to Virgil van Dijk being sent off.

Unfortunately, Alexander-Arnold’s critics probably would have taken great joy in seeing him struggle so much. There has been so much said about his defensive frailties over the past couple of years.

The new role appeared to bring much more of the best out of Alexander-Arnold. But the early yellow card seemed to knock him completely off his stride.

Gordon took full advantage of that, taking every opportunity to run at him.

Ultimately, Liverpool fans will not care a jot about that now. But certainly, Alexander-Arnold’s struggles may leave Jurgen Klopp with something to think about going forward.