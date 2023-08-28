‘I have to say’: Gary Neville says £220k-a-week Liverpool player really shocked him yesterday

Liverpool managed to get the unlikeliest of wins against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Reds were dominated by the Magpies for most of the game, but, somehow, they came away as 2-1 winners.

It sounds strange to say that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were dominated in a game, but, in context, it makes a lot more sense as they spent the vast majority of the game playing with 10 men.

Indeed, Virgil van Dijk picked up an early red card against Newcastle, and speaking on his podcast, Gary Neville stated just how disappointed he was in the Dutchman.

Neville says he was so surprised to see Van Dijk getting sent off for such a challenge, claiming that he’s often a very calculated and calm defender who refuses to dive in, but, on this occasion, he was rash and reckless.

“That’s so unlike Virgil van Dijk.

“For me, I have to say, the very best of Van Dijk is someone who shepherds someone into a corner and then takes it off them, he doesn’t commit or dive in, so I was really surprised that he did it.”

Every defender has their lapses, but if there’s any defender who appeared to be immune to mistakes it was Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender has barely put a foot wrong over the past five years, but, recently, more and more mistakes have been creeping into his game.

At the age of 32 now, maybe, just maybe age is catching up to the Liverpool captain, and he’s no longer the imperious defending machine he once was, or perhaps this is just a once in a blue moon error that we won’t see again for a long time.

For the first time in a while, people are starting to doubt Van Dijk.