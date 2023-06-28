Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has shared three players who Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign after snapping up James Maddison.

Ange Postecoglou faces a huge rebuild over the coming weeks as he bids to build a side in his image.

Tottenham have already moved to snap up Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli after announcing the signing yesterday, while James Maddison looks set to make the switch to North London.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just today that Maddison is set to join Spurs for a fee worth around £40 million.

But it seems that Spurs won’t stop after bringing the Leicester City man to north London as they could now move for Edmond Tapsoba.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tapsoba could be Tottenham’s next signing

Thomas was asked ‘what’s next’ for Spurs after the journalist claimed Maddison is set to seal a switch to N17.

The Sky Sports journalist responded on Twitter and named Tapsoba amongst a list of Tottenham centre-back targets, including Micky van de Ven and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tapsoba has already been heavily linked with a move to Spurs as they bid to re-shape their backline this summer.

The Sunday People claimed just last week that Tottenham have already made a £25 million bid to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

Spurs are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after conceding 63 goals in the Premier League last time out. It will be no surprise to see them shift their focus to their backline after snapping up Maddison.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

With the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier facing uncertain futures at the club, Tapsoba would be an excellent addition for Tottenham.

The ‘exceptional’ centre-back has impressed for Leverkusen in Germany over the past few seasons and seems well-suited to Premier League football.

At 24, Tapsoba fits the profile of a typical Spurs signing and his more composed style of defending would complement the aggressive Cristian Romero.

Of course, Spurs still face the huge task of trimming a bloated squad. But Tottenham fans will be delighted to see the club acting decisively in the transfer market.