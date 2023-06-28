‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘inspirational’ player is about to join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are about to make their second signing of the summer transfer window.

After signing a new goalkeeper in the shape of Guglielmo Vicario and now it appears as though James Maddison is set to sign.

The midfielder has been linked with Tottenham for weeks and weeks at this point, and now, Fabrizio Romano has delivered the news that a deal is nearing completion.

The Italian journalist shared an update on Twitter about Maddison, claiming that a deal is ready to go and that the player’s medical is set to take place in the coming days.

Tottenham have now verbal agreement in place with Leicester to sign James Maddison, here we go! 🚨⚪️ #THFC Personal terms agreed, deal ready for £40m fee after talks advanced to final stages yesterday night. Next steps: medical tests, documents being prepared and then signed. pic.twitter.com/KAPgOzQiXO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

We may well look back on this signing as the one that kickstarted the Ange Postecoglou era.

The Australian will have been desperate to sign a new attack-minded midfield player to fit into his 4-3-3 system, and Maddison ticks that box massively.

The ‘inspirational‘ midfielder was a star at Leicester City over the past few years, and in a much stronger team, he should be able to shine brighter than ever.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, the arrival of Maddison doesn’t immediately fix all of the ongoing issues at Tottenham.

Harry Kane is now being targeted by Bayern Munich, so that is a big problem, while there are obvious huge gaps in the defence too.

However, with that being said, they’ve started this summer brilliantly with the signings of Vicario and Maddison, but, we were all saying the same last summer after the arrivals of the likes of Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma early on.

There hasn’t been much to shout about as a Tottenham fan recently, but the arrival of Maddison is certainly cause for celebration amongst the Spurs fanbase.