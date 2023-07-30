Arsenal would likely have to pay more than £80m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who shares more information on the Ecuadorian international’s future.

Arsenal have had an interest in Moises Caicedo for some time now.

They made several efforts to sign the 21-year-old in January but ultimately couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Chelsea are now the team who seem most keen on Caicedo, but they’re facing the same stubbornness that Arsenal did six months ago.

Arsenal haven’t made another effort to sign Caicedo yet this summer.

That may be in part due to the fact that they’ve already made a club-record addition in the form of Declan Rice.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, earlier in the summer, it was suggested that Arsenal could go for the Brighton star if Thomas Partey leaves.

That also looks unlikely now, but Jacobs has shared what Arsenal would have to pay to sign Caicedo this summer.

It’s a huge fee and one that the Gunners are unlikely to be able to afford unless there are significant sales.

Arsenal will have to pay £80m for Caicedo if they re-enter negotiations

Speaking about the 21-year-old’s prospects in the transfer window, Jacobs said: “With Arsenal, they’ve not come in again for Moises Caicedo. It would be great for Arsenal, it would be an incredible signing to pull off.

“But remember, anybody that enters the race for Moises Caicedo now is only helping Brighton get a fee of £100m or more.

“If there’s any other suitor that comes in and I think Arsenal found this with Rice.

“If Arsenal enter the race, they’re going to have to go minimum above £80m because that was the rejected bid but then Brighton are going to have to manufacture a bidding war and that’s not something that Arsenal will want to get sucked into.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The ‘incredible’ midfielder has shown on the south coast that he’s one of the league’s most exciting young players.

His composure in midfield and versatility would make him a fantastic option for Mikel Arteta.

It’s very hard to see a situation where Arsenal pay £80m or more for Caicedo this summer.

If Chelsea can’t agree a deal this summer then the Gunners might be tempted to enter the race again in January.

However, Caicedo is only getting better and that might increase Brighton’s demands even further in the future.