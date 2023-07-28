‘Deal on’: Fabrizio Romano has some big Friday transfer news for Chelsea

Chelsea are very much still in the running to sign Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, despite some worries that talks might break down.

Brighton have, so far, rejected any advances from Chelsea to sign Caicedo, including the latest £80m bid.

However, while some have seen that as a sign that the Blues might walk away from a deal for Caicedo, Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to suggest very much otherwise.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Romano has said that as of Friday evening, the deal is very much ON for Chelsea. Talks will continue and the Blues have not been deterred by Brighton rejecting their mammoth offer.

The Seagulls are believed to be looking for closer to £100m to sell Caicedo. They rejected a bid of around £90m in January from Arsenal, before the Ecuadorian then penned a new contract.

Caicedo is believed to be new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s number one choice in the middle of the park.

The Ecuadorian has made it clear to Brighton he fancies the move. But as always, they are sticking to their guns on their valuation.

Brighton have already allowed Alexis Mac Allister to leave this summer. The World Cup winner joined Liverpool in a big-money deal last month.

Now or never for Chelsea

There seems to be some cat and mouse going on here but Brighton will be holding firm until the price is met.

Caicedo, we all know, wants to go. But he is Brighton’s player and they are more than entitled to stick to their valuation of another key player.

£100m might seem excessive but Brighton know that Chelsea have the money. They held their nerve in January when Arsenal came and they will do the same again this time.

Chelsea, then, need to either put up or shut up. If they don’t, then this deal could collapse completely.