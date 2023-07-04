Arsenal could revive their interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo if both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey end up leaving the club this summer.

It has been no secret that the Gunners’ priority in this window is new midfielders. Kai Havertz has already been brought in and is expected to be deployed in Xhaka’s position. Declan Rice is expected by everyone to be the next one in, but Mikel Arteta may need one more body in the middle of the park.

Speaking on The Debrief, Ben Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal could look at Caicedo again, but only if both Xhaka and Partey leave.

Arsenal had a tremendous season last time out right up until April.

The Gunners spent most of the campaign on top of the Premier League table, and although almost every single player delivered, midfield duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka were arguably the most important.

The Ghanaian’s form dipped in the last two months of the season, but before that, he was right up there with the best defensive midfielders in the country.

Xhaka, on the other hand, was fantastic all seasons and ended the campaign with nine goals and seven assists – his best-ever tally.

Now, however, there’s a chance both Xhaka and Partey could be sold by Arsenal, and if that happens, Jacobs has suggested that Moises Caicedo could become a target for the Gunners again.

He said: “Chelsea are pushing, there’s not necessarily a direct rival yet but there could still be a twist. It will be interesting to see what the price is, we’re hearing from the Brighton end, £100 million plus.

“My understanding is there’s a verbal agreement between Caicedo and Roberto De Zerbi that says he can go for a fair offer. The Caicedo camp made it clear before he signed a new deal after the whole January furore where he nearly joined Arsenal that ‘fair deal’ is basically the Tchouameni package – that’s £70 million plus add-ons.

“As a consequence, Chelsea or another suitor might be able to get a deal there. Arsenal are not looking at Caicedo at this point, but that could change if Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey go.”

TBR View:

The Times claimed this week that Arsenal are planning to recoup a significant amount of money by selling some of their players – Xhaka and Partey are two of them.

The Swiss international is reportedly on the verge of signing for Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners are set to receive £21.5 million from this deal (The Athletic), which is extraordinary business considering that Xhaka turns 31 in September.

Partey, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Juventus as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia (Football Transfers). The Gunners could get some good money from his sale too.

Caicedo would be a great option for Arsenal if both Xhaka and Partey leave, but whether the Gunners can spend in excess of £70 million right after breaking their transfer record for Declan Rice remains to be seen.