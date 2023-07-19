Arsenal are said to be unlikely to sign Romeo Lavia this summer following their interest in Gremio midfielder Bitello.

The Gunners have had an amazing transfer window so far. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are all incredible additions, but there is room for further improvement.

Arsenal fans think they need another midfielder and Southampton star Lavia is a very popular choice. Journalist Paul Brown, however, has claimed on GiveMeSport that he just can’t see this happening.

Journalist suggests Arsenal are more likely to sign Bitello than Romeo Lavia

Arsenal really have strengthened their squad this summer.

They lost Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen for good money, but have added two better midfielders in Havertz and Rice. Timber can play in the middle of the park too.

Arsenal also have Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mo Elneny in the squad, which means Mikel Arteta does have plenty of options at his disposal.

However, there is reportedly a chance that Partey could be sold in the coming weeks. That makes a replacement an absolute priority, but Romeo Lavia will not be the one, claims Brown.

The journalist said: “They’ve definitely looked at Lavia. They made an approach some weeks ago. Obviously, since Rice came in, that’s a big fill in midfield. I don’t honestly believe that Arsenal will spend big on another midfielder like that.

“I think the fact that they are chasing Bitello, in Brazil, quite hard kind of speaks to where the money might be going.

“I think Lavia might be out of reach just because his club are asking quite a lot of money for him and I’m not sure Arsenal see value there. It would surprise me if they were to chase that one hard from now on.”

TBR View:

Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo reported last week that Arsenal sent representatives to Brazil to try and sign Bitello from Gremio.

The Brazilian is one of the Imortal Tricolor‘s most important players, and he has been incredible for them, having played in all three midfield positions and also on the right wing.

We’ve all seen how much Mikel Arteta loves versatile players, and that may well be why Bitello has popped up on his radar in this window.

It will be interesting to see who Arsenal will go after in the coming weeks – Bitello or Lavia.