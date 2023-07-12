Arsenal fly out representatives to sign 23-year-old midfielder, they’re about to bid for him

Arsenal have reportedly sent representatives to Brazil in an attempt to sign Gremio midfielder Bitello.

That’s according to Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo, which claims that Arsenal are about to bid for the 23-year-old.

The Gunners have enjoyed an encouraging start to the summer window as they’ve already moved to bring in Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Moves for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and West Ham skipper Declan Rice are expected to be completed this week, with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Despite spending heavily during the early stages of the transfer window, it seems that Arsenal may not be finished with their business just yet.

Granit Xhaka has left the club to join Bayer Leverkusen while Thomas Partey’s future looks uncertain, which has led to speculation that Arsenal could target another midfielder.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Romeo Lavia, but reports in Brazil claim they could go for a more unknown talent in Bitello.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal fly out representatives to sign Bitello

Correio do Povo reports that Arsenal have flown out representatives to Brazil to present an offer to Gremio for Bitello.

They are expected to launch an official bid in the coming days and if Arsenal match Gremio’s demands, he will be allowed to move.

Bitello is a bit of an unknown talent and is yet to be capped for Brazil.

The midfielder helped Gremio earn promotion to the Brazilian Serie A last season, scoring seven times and registering three assists in Serie B.

He’s proven to be a versatile option for Gremio though, having played in multiple roles in midfield as well as off the right-hand side.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It certainly would be a surprise to see Arsenal move for Bitello when you consider the names they have been linked with this summer.

The Gunners seem to be going for established talents, with the likes of Havertz, Rice and Timber expected to come in and challenge for places in Arteta’s side.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal’s interest in Bitello is genuine, they may believe they have unearthed a gem and in comparison to the likes of Lavia, he could be available at a reasonable price.