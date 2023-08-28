Journalist suggests Arsenal are more and more likely to move for £21m defender now

Arsenal appear to be more and more likely to make a move for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson this summer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to Give Me Sport about the Danish international.

The final week of the summer transfer window is finally upon us.

Every side in the Premier League will be hoping they can make the final additions to their squad ahead of the campaign getting into full swing.

Arsenal have recruited well this summer with Declan Rice looking like a brilliant piece of business.

There are still question marks over Kai Havertz after a difficult performance against Fulham, while a serious injury to Jurrien Timber is a huge blow.

Arsenal may now move for Victor Nelsson to provide further cover for the injured Dutchman.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to England throughout the transfer window.

Tottenham initially looked the keenest, but now he could be heading to the red side of North London.

Arsenal more likely to move for Nelsson

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Arsenal’s potential business, Galetti said: “Talking about the possible incoming moves after the injury of Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back.

“On their list is four different options. One of them is Victor Nelsson.

“The Galatasaray defender has a release clause of €25m (£21m) and he’s climbing position on Arsenal’s shortlist, which has four different names.”

Victor Nelsson made the switch to Galatasaray in 2021 and has been an important defender in their side ever since.

He played 33 times last season as he helped the Turkish giants win the Super Lig for the first time since 2019.

Nelsson is a right-footed centre-back who excels in aerial duels and has an eye for a pass as well.

If Arsenal move for Nelsson it’s to provide cover for William Saliba who is such an important player for the Gunners.

His injury last season derailed their campaign and they’ll want to avoid a repeat of that this season.

Timber looked set to be Saliba’s main cover if that happened again but Nelsson could now be the answer after the 22-year-old was ruled out.