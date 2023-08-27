Robbie Mustoe has suggested that Kai Havertz has to start scoring for Arsenal as he does very little else for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Mustoe was speaking on NBC Sports after the Gunners dropped points for the first time this season, drawing 2-2 with Fulham on Saturday.

It proved to be another difficult afternoon for Kai Havertz. The Germany international is yet to vindicate the club’s decision to sign him from Chelsea in the summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His off the ball work was arguably the best part of his game against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. It is hard to recall too much he managed to produce in possession in either of those wins.

Mustoe criticises Havertz after Arsenal draw

And it seems that Arsenal fans are already starting to lose patience with Havertz after Saturday’s dramatic draw with Fulham.

Once again, he made very little contribution to the game. And it seemed that the supporters were struggling to hide their frustration before he came off.

Mustoe was asked about Havertz’s performance. And he noted that he needed to do a lot more.

“Not much involvement in terms of the build-up play, so you’re looking for him to score because there’s no other touches,” he told NBC Sports. “Very little else. He runs forward which is good, maybe he’s different to the midfield players, but hasn’t been getting involved too much.”

Mikel Arteta faces a dilemma when it comes to what he does next with Kai Havertz. Ultimately, he could genuinely be happy with everything he is doing and decide to keep him in the side for the clash with Manchester United.

Or he may decide that taking him out of the side could hurt his confidence too much. And this is not a gamble Arsenal can really afford to not pay off.

But surely, the best decision for all parties is to put Havertz’s transfer fee to one side and take him out of the firing line. Arsenal have other options in their squad. Fabio Vieira did well when he came on.

Persisting with him appears to be doing the player no favours right now.