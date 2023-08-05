Tottenham could sign 24-year-old likened to Jan Vertonghen for £19million

Tottenham Hotspur fans will no doubt be checking their phones a lot over the coming days.

Spurs have been a hotbed of transfer activity this week and things could develop further this weekend.

Obviously the main story is about Harry Kane, whose N17 future is in the balance after Bayern Munich’s final bid.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There are also at least three players who are reportedly on their way to sign for Tottenham imminently.

Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips are all apparently set for medicals at Hotspur Way.

Then you’ve also got your less concrete speculation, with players who Spurs could potentially move for.

One of those is Victor Nelsson, who the Turkish media has been linking with Tottenham for a while now.

The latest report on this front is from Hurriyet, who suggest that Spurs could push for him after Van de Ven.

Tottenham are apparently ‘determined’ to sign Nelson and should knock on Galatasaray’s door ‘in the coming days’.

For what it’s worth, Gala are reportedly ready to sell the 24-year-old as they look to improve their finances.

The Turkish giants have made several signings this summer, but haven’t made many sales.

Therefore, they’re now reportedly looking to cash in on Nelsson and fellow key asset Nicolo Zaniolo.

Apparently, Spurs could potentially sign him for as little as £19million.

The report claims that Tottenham offered that fee including add-ons, while Gala want £19million up front.

Our view

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on Micky van de Ven and he may well be one of several first-team defenders heading to N17.

There has been a lot of speculation linking Spurs with Nelsson, and he does look like a great player who could be a good prospect for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He was a key part of a defensively solid Galatasaray side that boasted the meanest defence in the Superlig.

Nelsson’s efforts helped the Istanbul giants win their 23rd national league title.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A scouting report by Medium on the Denmark international was published back in 2020.

They deemed him a ‘great passer of the ball’ who is ‘extremely composed and relaxed, more than comfortable of playing the ball with both feet’.

Nelsson, a ‘leader from the back’, also has ‘fantastic defensive and positional awareness and has great knowledge of the game.’

On Twitter, there have been comparisons to Tottenham great Jan Vertonghen and Bayern Munich ace Kim Min-jae.

If the report is true and Spurs could land Nelsson for less than £20million, they should definitely go for it.