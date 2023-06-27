Journalist suggests £33m Premier League player would be interested in joining West Ham

Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana would be interested in joining West Ham United this summer.

Brown spoke to GiveMeSport about West Ham’s interest in Onana after claims they could be ready to make their move for the midfielder.

Indeed, The Sun reported just yesterday that the Hammers are eyeing a move for the Everton star as a possible replacement for Declan Rice.

Of course, West Ham look set to lose their captain over the coming weeks as Arsenal and Manchester City battle for his signature.

David Moyes’ men have been linked with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Joao Palhinha, but Onana is the latest name to emerge as a possible target.

The 21-year-old made the switch to Goodison Park last summer in a deal worth £33 million and was a shining light for the Toffees.

He’s already attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea after an encouraging debut campaign in England. But Brown believes he would be interested in a switch to West Ham this summer.

Onana would be interested in West Ham move

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown shared an update on Onana’s future amid reported interest from West Ham.

“I do think he would be interested in West Ham, especially as they are in Europe again and just managed to win a trophy,” he said.

“He is young enough to know that he’s got time on his hands, and I don’t genuinely think that a top tier Champions League club is coming in for him this summer.

“While he showed flashes of what he can do last season, I don’t think he is in the kind of ballpark that a team like Chelsea or Arsenal are going to really want to push for.

“I know he has been linked to both of them at various times, but I can’t see that happening now. West Ham would be a really interesting place for him.”

Onana has proven to be a versatile option for Everton over the past year as he’s filled multiple roles in the middle of the park.

The Belgium international is capable of operating at the base of midfield like Rice, but it’s unclear whether or not Everton would be open to selling him.

He starred for the Toffees last season and played a key role in keeping them in the Premier League. They could also demand a hefty fee for the youngster as they only snapped him up last summer.