West Ham United are eyeing a move for Amadou Onana with David Moyes considering the Everton star as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that Everton may be prepared to sell the Belgian for £40 million to £50 million in the summer transfer window.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, it seemingly remains highly likely that Declan Rice will leave West Ham in this window. And how the Hammers replace him may shape what direction the club moves in over the next few years.

West Ham eyeing Onana as Rice replacement

It is arguably that big a decision.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Sun reports that David Moyes wants Amadou Onana as Rice’s successor having wanted to secure his signature before his move to Goodison Park.

The report suggests that the Toffees could let him leave for as little as £40 million. But it would surely be a big surprise if Sean Dyche’s side considered a bid of that amount.

Onana was one of the positives from another difficult campaign for Everton. He is not yet the finished article. But he clearly has an extremely high ceiling.

Alex Iwobi has suggested that Onana’s potential is scary. And there were certainly a number of moments last season which suggested that that is the case.

West Ham are in a strong position to attract some really exciting players this summer. The Hammers will be in the Europa League next year. And the funds from selling Rice could – if spent wisely – see the club kick on after a tricky year domestically.

Onana is not on Rice’s level just yet. But he is definitely someone to watch in the years to come.