Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is injured and has missed out on the club’s pre-season trip to the United States.

Journalist Kaya Kaynak shared more details about the 23-year-old on his YouTube channel yesterday.

Arsenal jetted off across the Atlantic yesterday and announced their travelling party.

Several stars missed out due to injury, while Thomas Partey also hasn’t travelled yet amid speculation over his future.

Mikel Arteta has named a very strong squad that looks similar to the group that will be available when the Premier League begins next month.

Several players on the trip may still move on, such as young defender Auston Trusty.

However, after signing a new deal this summer, Reiss Nelson is now injured and has not joined Arsenal on their latest trip.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It’s a real shame for the 23-year-old, who featured for the Gunners’ in Germany last week against 1. FC Nurnberg.

He’ll want to be fit again as quickly as possible to prove he should be Arteta’s go to man when looking to change the game off the bench.

Arsenal winger Nelson injured, not on pre-season tour

Speaking about the absence of the 23-year-old, Kaynak said: “Reiss Nelson, another player who’s absent from the tour.

“Arsenal’s line on that is that all the players who are not involved are recovering from injury or working on their fitness.

“I’ve put it to them in terms of specifics about Reiss and that line has come back.

“That’s the explanation, I think with Reiss it might be an injury, I’ve seen reports that it is an injury so, we’ll have to see on that front.

“Sad for him, because again he looked pretty good in Nuremberg. I thought he was someone who could play quite a big role in this pre-season tour but you assume the player that’s replaced him in the squad is Amario Cozier-Duberry.

“Cozier-Duberry it is my understanding was always going to come on this tour anyway.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There’s no indication from Arsenal yet suggesting how injured Nelson is right now.

Emile Smith Rowe is flying out later this week to join the squad, suggesting Arteta isn’t against adding players to the group during their time in the USA.

There will be hope at the Emirates that Nelson can join the England Under-21 international when he jets off in a few days.